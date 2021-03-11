Advertisement

Matthew McConaughey considering running for governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey said he’s considering running for governor of Texas.
Matthew McConaughey said he’s considering running for governor of Texas.(Source: KEYE via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been in the news a lot lately.

He’s up for reelection next year, and he could be facing some A-list competition if actor Matthew McConaughey follows up on hints that he may decide to run for governor of the Lone Star State.

He said he’s seriously considering it.

On a recent episode of Crime Stoppers of Houston’s “The Balanced Voice” podcast, McConaughey said it’s a real consideration.

Back in November, the Texas native said during an interview that the decision to run would really be up to the people of Texas.

He added that “politics seems to be a broken business to me right now,” and that “when politics redefines its purpose” he could become much more interested in running.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s why gas prices are really going up according to AAA
The Campbellton Hwy - Taylor Road intersection will be replaced with a roundabout.
Busy Dothan intersection to be closed for roundabout replacement
The National Peanut Festival will have new safety measures this fall.
Spring Fling headed to NPF fairgrounds in April
Alabama State Legislature
Alabama Senate votes down gambling, lottery bill
Gambling bill dies in Alabama Senate

Latest News

Parents weigh in on Alabama’s Literacy Act
Parents weigh in on Alabama’s Literacy Act
Filling out the FAFSA could be required for graduation in Alabama
Filling out the FAFSA could be required for graduation in Alabama
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Biden signs $1.9 trillion relief bill before speech to nation
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
White House says stimulus checks will begin hitting bank accounts this weekend
White House says stimulus checks will begin hitting bank accounts this weekend