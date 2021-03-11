MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Upshaw has been indicted for intentional use of his public position for personal again, according to a statement released Thursday morning by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

The Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause in April 2018 that Upshaw violated the Alabama Ethics Act. It then referred the case to the AG’s office.

Upshaw, 49, of Eufaula, left the sheriff’s office when his term ended in January 2019. He was arrested in September but has been out of jail on a $30,000 bond since that time.

On March 5, the Barbour County grand jury handed down its indictment in the case after the AG’s Special Prosecutions Division presented evidence.

The indictment includes two counts of violating the state ethics law, one for intentionally using his public position to obtain personal gain for himself, and one for intentionally using his public position for personal gain of his family members.

The AG’s office said it could not release any other details about the investigation or Upshaw’s alleged crimes at this point. Previous reporting indicates the the ex-sheriff allegedly took more than $85,000 from multiple accounts that belong to the sheriff’s office.

If convicted, the former sheriff faces between two to 20 years in prison for each count of the alleged ethics violation.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/11/former-barbour-county-sheriff-indicted-months-after-arrest/

