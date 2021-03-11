Alabamians react to possibility of vaccines at Dollar General

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Getting vaccines to rural areas is a challenge, with many relying on very few health facilities, some of them miles away.

Dollar General operates more than 17,000 stores nationwide, targeting more rural areas for development. That’s three times as many Walmart stores, which are already distributing vaccines at various locations. CDC Director Rochelle Walkensky said Tuesday that they are in talks with Dollar General about distributing vaccine, especially to serve areas that have no big-box store options. This comes after Kaiser Family Foundation Research indicated more rural residents are unwilling to get a vaccine.

We asked Alabamians if they would consider it.

“Personally no,” said Kellie Jones who has allergies and would rather get the vaccine in a medical facility.

“Dollar General has more experience getting goods to underserved communities,” said Bryan Blackwell.

“Brilliant, DGs are on every corner,” said Kel Bean,

“No way,” said Sarah Vishaway

“Definitely, Dollar Generals are more access to people than Walmarts or hospitals,” said Kaytie Simpson.

The CDC says the talks are promising, but they had no more details to provide us today and the ADPH was unaware of the talks between the two entities at this point.

