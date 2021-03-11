Alabama approves major legislation benefiting military spouses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re a husband or wife of an active duty military member, here’s something you want to learn about. The Alabama legislature passed a dozen bills making it easier for military spouses to bring their specialty to the state.

The Pentagon in Washington sees it as a readiness issue.

“Military families make decisions on whether they continue to serve based on opportunities for education, quality education, job opportunities and health care,” said Trent Edwards, Montgomery Area Chamber Of Commerce Senior Vice President for Military and Community Development.

That’s why Alabama lawmakers passed 12 bills pertaining to military spouses. Five of the bills target spouses with a specialty in medicine such as physical therapy, a physician and educators. The aim is to cut through some of the red tape.

“They will be qualified to practice in a home state and those qualifications can transition to the state of Alabama much more easily,” said Edwards, who recently retired from spending a career in the U.S. Air Force.

Two other senate bills allow military members with children to attend in-state institutions as in-state residents. The two bills also make room for the creation of charter schools on and near military bases. All this had the full backing of the legislature.

“Our goal is simple; to be the most military and veterans state in the country, and so through the military commission that I chair we passed a package of bills to help us achieve that goal,” said Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth.

The Pentagon says there are 625,000 spouses of active military members, and 22% experience unemployment. The average age of spouses of active military members is 33.

“Those spouses are an educated group of people,” said Edwards.

Both the senate and the house passed the bills. They now head to governor’s desk for her signature.

With Gov. Kay Ivey’s expected signature, the bills take effect the first day of the third month after she signs off on them.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/10/alabama-approves-major-legislation-benefiting-military-spouses/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.