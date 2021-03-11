ADPH says getting the COVID-19 vaccine to every Alabamian is top of mind

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Efforts to achieve COVID-19 vaccine equity in Alabama continue, but what if you can’t get the shot in your area, or you can’t get to where they’re available?

District Medical Officer for ADPH, Dr. Karen Landers, said getting the vaccine to all Alabamians is top of mind.

That’s why the department will soon be working with the National Guard to get COVID-19 vaccines to people who may not otherwise have access to them.

Dr. Landers said the details of how the National Guard will get those shots to people are still being worked out.

More information on which counties will be involved with those clinics, as well as how they’ll operate, will be released in the coming days.

Dr. Landers said limited vaccine supply remains a huge challenge in Alabama.

But she said ADPH is conducting clinics as often as possible.

“The National Guard clinics that we are going to be doing in some of the counties that have a very high social vulnerability index and looking at situations where these are in our more rural counties and some of these counties do have persons with less transportation or less access,” said Dr. Landers.

Dr. Landers added that a five-member team from the Centers for Disease Control is in Alabama gathering information about how to improve vaccine confidence and uptake.

