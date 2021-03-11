Advertisement

ADPH: At least 20% around Black Belt region vaccinated

COVID-19 numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health on March 10, 2021.
By Jonathan Grass, WSFA
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health states that at least one in five residents in certain counties has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

ADPH reports that at least 20% percent of residents age 16 and older in 19 counties have received one or more doses of the vaccine as of Wednesday. Those counties are Perry, Wilcox, Conecuh, Dallas, Hale, Clarke, Monroe, Marengo, Washington, Lee, Bullock, Tallapoosa, Henry, Macon, Houston, Colbert, Cullman, Baldwin and Lauderdale.

“Successful public health efforts to achieve vaccine equity have resulted in higher vaccine uptake among African American residents of Black Belt counties,” health officials said in a news release.

This report comes as state health leaders are trying to combat resistance to taking the vaccine in certain Black Belt areas, particularly among Black people. A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in Alabama to gather information on this hesitation and inform citizens about the vaccine’s safety.

The five-person team will explore local approaches on how to improve vaccine confidence. They will focus on identifying common questions and concerns that residents have and addressing them through community outreach solutions.

The CDC team will begin in Sumter County and move on to other Black Belt counties. They are expected to be in the state for the next three weeks.

ADPH’s latest data shows there were 782 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths reported Wednesday.

More than 1,690,000 vaccine doses have been delivered to the state so far, with over 1,140,00 doses administered.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/11/adph-least-around-black-belt-region-vaccinated/

