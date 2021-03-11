2021 Dothan Family Fun Fest Carnival kicks off tonight at Dothan’s Wiregrass Commons Mall

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The carnival has returned to Dothan.

The 2021 Dothan Family Fun Fest Carnival begins Thursday, March 11th, at Dothan’s Wiregrass Commons Mall.

It will get underway tonight at 5pm. An opening night special will include all-you-can-ride armbands for $10.

Admission is $5, and children under 5 get in for free.

The event will run through Sunday, March 21st in the mall’s Food Court parking lot.

Next month, the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will be hosting a Spring Fling event.

