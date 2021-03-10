Advertisement

WTVY’s Carmen Fuentes Speaks to Gray DC’s Jon Decker about COVID-19 Relief Bill

By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill heads to the House Wednesday. WTVY’s Carmen Fuentes spoke to Gray DC White House Correspondent Jon Decker LIVE on News 4 This Morning Wednesday, March 10th about the bill. Watch the entire interview in the video above.

