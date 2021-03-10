What could the pandemic relief bill mean for those collecting unemployment?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill now heads back to the House of Representatives. It’s the final stop for approval before it lands on President Joe Biden’s desk.

If the American Rescue Plan is approved, that would mean two temporary federal programs would be extended until September.

The extended benefits would continue through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, or PUA, and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, or PEUC.

“If you’re already receiving benefits, assuming that you remain unemployed and remain eligible for the programs, then you will be able to continue to receive those benefits through September. If you were to file in the future, say you get laid off in the next couple of weeks, again, you would also be eligible to file through September,” said Communications Director for the Alabama Department of Labor, Tara Hutchison.

Hutchison said those receiving unemployment benefits would see their payments extended another 25 weeks.

However, she said the maximum anyone would be able to receive is 74 weeks.

A weekly supplemental benefit would also be extended, but Hutchison said that benefit will be significantly less this year.

“The $300 is the current amount of FPUC, which is Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. You’ll remember last year that amount was $600 per week up through July. So, in its current iteration, it is $300 additional per week on top of your state benefit, which in Alabama is the maximum is $275 per week,” Hutchison explained.

If the bill becomes law, experts have said there may be a gap in payments because it could take a couple of weeks for agencies to program benefit extensions.

Hutchison said people should continue to file their weekly certifications to avoid interruptions.

