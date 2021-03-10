Advertisement

Warm-up Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Our warm-up continues and will do so through the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 70s Thursday, with lower 80s for Friday and the weekend. Low temperatures remain cool, but will also rise a bit. A few more clouds will move in for Saturday and Sunday, but rain chances hold off until early next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 48°.  Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 78°. Winds SE-S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50°.  Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy.  Low: 50° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 81° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 55° High: 82° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 79° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 78° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 75° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

The Beautiful Weather Continues Today
