Walmart, Sam’s Club COVID-19 vaccine wait list provides glimpse of hope for local mom

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you want to take your shot at getting the COVID-19 vaccine but don’t meet the requirements outlined by the state or federal government, a waitlist at Walmart or Sam’s Club could be your key to the shot.

Nimmi Futch tried to get the vaccine at a clinic with her parents in Dixie County but was denied. She is hopeful that she will be able to get the vaccine as Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across North-Central Florida are offering a waitlist for those who want the shot.

“I am so much more relieved. Now, I don’t have to worry about how long is it going to take. I have a small child. I have older parents. Thank God they are vaccinated, but now I can start moving forward and going to get a job and not feel scared about bringing something home to my kid or my family,” explained Futch.

RELATED STORY: Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations

A Walmart spokesperson sent TV20 a statement explaining, “Eligibility and Waste Avoidance Protocols have been developed in collaboration with state health departments with the shared goal of never letting a dose go to waste. Each vial contains multiple doses, and those doses are administered in accordance with CDC and FDA guidelines. In the event additional doses from an opened vial are available, and there are no scheduled appointment, we turn to individuals, including our associates, who fall within that priority to administer the remaining doses. If no one is available in that priority, where states allow, we move to the next priority.”

TV20 contacted 10 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in North-Central Florida and all were keeping a waitlist. On a call with someone from Walmart’s national COVID-19 information line, they advise that, since each location gets to manage their waitlist how they see fit, and since protocols can sometimes change very quickly. The best course of action is to call your local Walmart or Sam’s Club to find out specifics about how they are handling their waitlist.

Futch says after hearing the news of a waitlist on WCJB TV20′s 5 p.m. newscast, it was a sigh of relief.“Everybody comes here, so it is like thank God. Now we can run errands and get our vaccine. It’s perfect,” said Futch.

RELATED STORY: DeSantis: CVS expanding COVID vaccinations to over 150 Florida pharmacies

This excited mother said when she finally gets the shot, “all of this pressure that is on me will probably be gone. I will actually be able to walk free without, be able to go places, be able to hug my parents, and know that I’m not going to get them sick. Be able to go and visit them.”

A shot for this mom offers the opportunity to return to a sense of normalcy.

To know more about if you qualify to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment ahead of time through Walmart or Sam’s Club, or to see a list of locations offering the vaccine so you can call to get on their waitlist, you can follow this link to their website.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.