The Beautiful Weather Continues Today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A little warmer to start off this morning, this afternoon will be even warmer than yesterday as well with temperatures making it up into the middle 70s. Temperatures continue to climb thought the rest of the week with highs near 80 degrees by Friday. The weekend looks great, but as we head into the next work week we will see our next chance of rain and it looks to stay around for a while so enjoy the nice summer like weather we have this week and weekend.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 75°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 48°. Winds SE 5 mph

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 77°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 80°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 81°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 82°

MON: Chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 79° 30%

TUE: Chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 74° 40%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 75°

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 72°

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY –Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15 kts. Seas 3-5 foot.

