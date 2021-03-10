Advertisement

Teen accused of killing sheriff denied youth-offender status

William Chase Johnson, seen here in this Nov. 25, 2019 photo, has been denied youthful offender...
William Chase Johnson, seen here in this Nov. 25, 2019 photo, has been denied youthful offender status. He's charged with killing Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams.(Source: WSFA)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A 19-year-old charged with capital murder in the slaying of an Alabama sheriff was denied youthful-offender status.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports William Chase Johnson appeared in court Monday where he also pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Details on the mental disease or defect weren’t immediately released.

With the status denial, Johnson faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole if convicted.

Johnson was 18 when he was accused of fatally shooting Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams Sr. in the face as the sheriff was attempting to disperse loiterers at a Hayneville gas station in November 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Campbellton Hwy - Taylor Road intersection will be replaced with a roundabout.
Busy Dothan intersection to be closed for roundabout replacement
Gambling bill dies in Alabama Senate
The National Peanut Festival will have new safety measures this fall.
Spring Fling headed to NPF fairgrounds in April
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Geneva County EMA Director, Eric Johnson was interviewed for WTVY's Hurricane Sally relief...
Geneva County EMA Director fired

Latest News

Montgomery
Alabama Capitol, governor’s mansion reopen 1 year after pandemic
13-year-old charged with assault, arson after stabbing a woman, two children
13-year-old charged with assault, arson after stabbing a woman, two children
Alabama Governor's Mansion on S. Perry Street in Montgomery.
Alabama Capitol, governor’s mansion reopen 1 year after pandemic
35-year-old Brian Jordan is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of arson.
Pickens Co. husband sets house on fire with family inside