Striplin to play in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County basketball star Karoline Striplin is headed to Montgomery to play in the 31st annual Alabama-Mississippi all-star game.

“It’s just a huge honor being able to represent the state of Alabama where I’ve grown up my whole life,” said Striplin.

Striplin is one of 12 ladies on the Alabama team and the first ever from Geneva County.

“I think it’s just going to be a really fun to play against girls that are also so highly skilled as everybody else on my team,” said Striplin. “So, it’s just going to be a good experience.”

The Tennessee signee is ready to take the floor one final time as a Geneva County bulldog and represent the Wiregrass.

“Since we’re such a small school I think getting any recognition is awesome,” said Striplin. “I’m just really thankful I’m able to do it.”

Striplin dominated the court her senior season averaging 26.8 points and 16.8 rebounds to help lead the bulldogs to the playoffs but fell short in the Sweet 16. Now this all-star game will give her a chance to go out on top.

“It was definitely heartbreaking thinking it was going to be my very last high school game but definitely there’s an upside because I get to play this game,” said Striplin. “I’m going to get to play with so many great players and hopefully we’ll get the win and I’ll end my high school career with a win.”

The Alabama-Mississippi all star game will be played this Friday at the Multiplex in Montgomery.

