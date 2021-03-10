Advertisement

Pickens Co. husband sets house on fire with family inside

35-year-old Brian Jordan is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of arson.
By Ugochi Iloka, WBRC
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall said a husband is accused of trying to burn his house down with his two kids and wife inside of the home. Miraculously, the family survived with no injuries.

Brian Jordan, 35, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of arson.

Hall said Jordan poured gasoline throughout the house and set it on fire. His wife and two kids, who were in the home at the time, were able to escape the fire through the window.

The sheriff said the husband was burned in the fire, but he was treated at the hospital and later released.

Several nearby fire department agencies responded and helped put the fire out.

Jordan is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Pickens County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/10/pickens-co-husband-sets-house-fire-with-family-inside/

