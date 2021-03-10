Pickens Co. husband sets house on fire with family inside

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall said a husband is accused of trying to burn his house down with his two kids and wife inside of the home. Miraculously, the family survived with no injuries.

Brian Jordan, 35, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of arson.

Hall said Jordan poured gasoline throughout the house and set it on fire. His wife and two kids, who were in the home at the time, were able to escape the fire through the window.

The sheriff said the husband was burned in the fire, but he was treated at the hospital and later released.

Several nearby fire department agencies responded and helped put the fire out.

Jordan is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Pickens County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/10/pickens-co-husband-sets-house-fire-with-family-inside/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.