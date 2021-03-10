Advertisement

Organization using Geneva 2009 mass shooting to advocate for gun reform

The shamecard for Alabama highlights the March 10, 2009 spree shooting of Michael McLendon. McLendon killed ten people and injured six. It is the worst mass shooting in Alabama’s history.(Source: Change the Ref)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A pro-gun reform organization is using the 2009 Geneva County mass shooting to advocate for stricter gun laws.

So-called “shamecards” from the Change The Ref organization memorialize mass shootings in each state. They are designed to look like tourism postcards and for gun reform supporters to send to Congress.

The shamecard for Alabama highlights the March 10, 2009 spree shooting of Michael McLendon. McLendon killed ten people and injured six. It is the worst mass shooting in Alabama’s history.

Change The Ref has produced 54 shamecards coving all the states with two cards for Florida.

Georgia’s shamecard highlights a 1999 shooting in Atlanta that killed 12 and injured 13.

Florida’s cards focus on the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando and the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The Change The Ref organization was founded in memory of Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 victims killed in the Parkland MSD High School shooting.

