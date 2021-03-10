Advertisement

Local Enterprise business celebrates 50 years

By Nick Brooks
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

ALFAB, Inc. is a custom metal fabricating company celebrating its 50th anniversary.

manufacturing items in the industrial, defense and energy markets.

They also manufacture stairs and railings as well as AM2 mats for the Department of Defense.

The past year has been one of the most difficult with the workforce.

“Every business has had challenges with COVID-19 and you just have to be smart and just use the information you have available to you and try to make the best decisions in the best interest of your employees,” said Danny Dicus, President of ALFAB Inc.

To date, ALFAB is the only company to manufacture a-m-2 mats that are in use.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Geneva County EMA Director, Eric Johnson was interviewed for WTVY's Hurricane Sally relief...
Geneva County EMA Director fired
Police lights
Panama City man charged with drug trafficking, attempting to elude police in Henry County
Gambling bill dies in Alabama Senate
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish announces results of crime crackdown on September 21, 2020.
Steve Parrish named DCS School Safety Officer
The Campbellton Hwy - Taylor Road intersection will be replaced with a roundabout.
Busy Dothan intersection to be closed for roundabout replacement

Latest News

Mechatronics program coming to ECTC
ECTC offering new program next fall
Mechatronics program coming to ECTC
ECTC offering new program next fall
Sunday alchohol sales
WTVY News 4 at Six - ALCOHOL VOD - clipped version
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 9, 2021