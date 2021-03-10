Local Enterprise business celebrates 50 years

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

ALFAB, Inc. is a custom metal fabricating company celebrating its 50th anniversary.

manufacturing items in the industrial, defense and energy markets.

They also manufacture stairs and railings as well as AM2 mats for the Department of Defense.

The past year has been one of the most difficult with the workforce.

“Every business has had challenges with COVID-19 and you just have to be smart and just use the information you have available to you and try to make the best decisions in the best interest of your employees,” said Danny Dicus, President of ALFAB Inc.

To date, ALFAB is the only company to manufacture a-m-2 mats that are in use.

