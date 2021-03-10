Advertisement

Houston County Chairman Mark Culver discusses Pandemic impacts one year later

By Hanna Rizzi
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - All this week, News 4 is focusing on the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 that began its impact on the U.S. this time last year.

Looking back, its impact on the Wiregrass and our cities has been something you have heard us cover on WTVY in one way or another, almost every day since.

There are several influential ways this virus affected people in our community, but it has been county leaders, who have been tasked with so many issues since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Houston County’s Chairman Mark Culver joined News 4′s Carmen Fuentes in an exclusive Live at Lunch Interview about just what it has been like for Houston County, the Commission, and our community.

