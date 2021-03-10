Advertisement

House set to vote on COVID-19 relief bill today

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, in Washington, Friday, March 5, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress is poised to approve a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

House passage seems certain, probably coming Wednesday.

The bill aims to fulfill Democrats’ campaign promises to beat the pandemic and revive the enfeebled economy.

$1,400 relief checks that are part of the legislation are expected to be mailed soon.

The Senate returned a partly revamped version of the measure to the House last Saturday by a 50-49 vote.

Republicans have unanimously opposed the measure as bloated and heedless of signs the dual crises are easing.

