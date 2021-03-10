Advertisement

Here’s why gas prices are really going up according to AAA

(Ryan Osborne)
By Cassie Fambro, WBRC
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The current average price for gas in Alabama is $2.55 a gallon, up 44 cents from this day last year.

Triple A studies the data on everything travel-related, but especially gas prices and trends.

“This is the time of year that demand starts to climb, when you get close to spring break and the weather warms up,” said Clay Ingram, spokesperson for AAA.

It’s also been a very abnormal year, and that abnormality extends to gas consumption.

“Our demand was so low last year that we basically had nowhere to go but up,” said Ingram.

With more vaccines going into arms, AAA is seeing more travel, and therefore, more fuel demand.

What they don’t foresee though, is gas going back above three bucks a gallon.

“The vast majority of the experts out there feel like we will not get above $3 a gallon this year, especially in Alabama,” said Ingram.

Ingram also says for those who think politics are behind pump prices:

“The sitting president, no matter who it is, has little to no control over gasoline prices,” said Ingram.

He says weather, economic turmoil overseas and supply are the primary reasons gas prices change.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in the state is $2.27 and it’s in Birmingham.

He also suggests shopping around for the lowest priced gas possible.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/10/heres-why-gas-prices-are-really-going-up-according-aaa/

