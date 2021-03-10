Advertisement

Georgia Senate passes bill to nix no-excuse absentee voting

Georgia Absentee Ballot
Georgia Absentee Ballot(Source: WTVM)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state Senate has narrowly passed a Republican-backed bill that would end no-excuse absentee voting.

The bill passed 29-20 on Monday, as Republicans moved to roll back voting access after record turnout led to recent Democratic victories. Senate Bill 241 would limit absentee voting to people 65 and older, those with a physical disability and people who will be out of town on Election Day. It would also require an ID for those who are able to vote absentee, among many other changes.

The bill is likely headed to a Senate-House conference committee where the chambers will hash out their difference on the issue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Campbellton Hwy - Taylor Road intersection will be replaced with a roundabout.
Busy Dothan intersection to be closed for roundabout replacement
Gambling bill dies in Alabama Senate
The National Peanut Festival will have new safety measures this fall.
Spring Fling headed to NPF fairgrounds in April
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Geneva County EMA Director, Eric Johnson was interviewed for WTVY's Hurricane Sally relief...
Geneva County EMA Director fired

Latest News

Warm WTVY
Warm-up Continues
Houston County Chairman Mark Culver discusses Pandemic impacts one year later
Houston County Chairman Mark Culver discusses Pandemic impacts one year later
Flowers Hospital CEO Jeff Brannon discusses Pandemic impacts on News 4 Live at Lunch
Flowers Hospital CEO Jeff Brannon discusses Pandemic impacts on News 4 Live at Lunch
Here’s why gas prices are really going up according to AAA