Flowers Hospital CEO Jeff Brannon discusses Pandemic impacts on News 4 Live at Lunch

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - All this week, News 4 is focusing on the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 that began its impact on the U.S. this time last year.

Looking back, its impact on the Wiregrass and our cities has been something you have heard us cover on WTVY in one way or another, almost every day since.

News 4 gives you the COVID-19 numbers from Dothan’s two hospitals weekly. There are several influential ways this virus affected people in our community, but it’s no secret the role that our local hospitals have taken on during this last year. What we haven’t known is what this year was like for someone trying to run it.

News 4′s Carmen Fuentes spoke with Flowers Hospital CEO Jeff Brannon on Monday during a Live at Lunch Interview, where Brannon breaks down the way the pandemic changed his career, and the things he was tasked with taking on “the new norm” for Flowers Hospital.

Watch that entire interview in the video above.

