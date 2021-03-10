Advertisement

FBI arrests Arab man on obstruction, trespassing charges following storming of U.S. Capitol in January

One photo found in the criminal complaint against Joshua James
One photo found in the criminal complaint against Joshua James(Source: WAFF)
By Eric Graves, WAFF
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - The FBI arrested a man from Arab Tuesday in a suspected connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol back on January 6.

On March 9, Joshua James was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and trespassing on restricted grounds.

The 20 page complaint accuses James of being at the capitol during the riot, wearing military style attire and gear, with Oath Keepers patches.

Videos and photos from the riot show multiple people dressed in this manner.

The FBI says phone and internet records show James in contact with multiple members of the Oath Keepers throughout November, December and January, including on the day of the riot.

See the full criminal complaint below:

The also say those phone records show James’ cell pinged at a tower in the area during the riot.

Investigators included multiple photos from social media showing a man they claim is James inside the capitol building.

Original Story: https://www.waff.com/2021/03/10/fbi-arrests-arab-man-obstruction-trespassing-charges-following-storming-us-capitol-january/

