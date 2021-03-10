Enterprise High School student getting recognition from state superintendent’s office

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Summer Burress is a senior at Enterprise High School, she has been named Best of Show for the 2021 State Superintendent’s Visual Arts Exhibit.

“It was kind of surprising,” said Summer Burress. “When I entered my piece, I wasn’t really expecting to win but you know it’s really an honor for me to be one of the first from Enterprise High School to win best in show.”

Her piece titled “constricting forces” is just one of many in her art portfolio.

“I wanted to showcase the pressure to have a perfect outward appearance,” Summer added.

The accomplishment was no easy task with over a thousand submissions throughout the state.

“Because each system can only send 10 really represents some of the best artwork in the state that’s being produced in K through 12 schools,” said Amber Henson, Visual Arts instructor at Enterprise High School

Summer’s passion from a young age has helped her get to this moment.

“I kind of just grew to love it because you’re able to express yourself through your art and kind of put your opinions in an art piece on different aspects in society,” Summer explained.

Through her pencil or paintbrush, perhaps she will create even more award-winning pieces in her future.

“When other parts of school are really stressing me out, I can sit down in art class and let it all out and put it in an art piece,”

As for her future, she is not quite sure where she wants to go to college yet but hopes to play soccer and major in graphic design.

Summer will be in Montgomery Thursday for the State Superintendent’s Visual Arts Exhibit.

