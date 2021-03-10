Advertisement

Enterprise High School student getting recognition from state superintendent’s office

Enterprise High senior Summer Burress is holding her piece "Constricting Forces" which won Best...
Enterprise High senior Summer Burress is holding her piece "Constricting Forces" which won Best in Show for the 2021 State Superintendent's Visual Arts Exhibit.(Nick Brooks)
By Nick Brooks
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Summer Burress is a senior at Enterprise High School, she has been named Best of Show for the 2021 State Superintendent’s Visual Arts Exhibit.

“It was kind of surprising,” said Summer Burress. “When I entered my piece, I wasn’t really expecting to win but you know it’s really an honor for me to be one of the first from Enterprise High School to win best in show.”

Her piece titled “constricting forces” is just one of many in her art portfolio.

“I wanted to showcase the pressure to have a perfect outward appearance,” Summer added.

The accomplishment was no easy task with over a thousand submissions throughout the state.

“Because each system can only send 10 really represents some of the best artwork in the state that’s being produced in K through 12 schools,” said Amber Henson, Visual Arts instructor at Enterprise High School

Summer’s passion from a young age has helped her get to this moment.

“I kind of just grew to love it because you’re able to express yourself through your art and kind of put your opinions in an art piece on different aspects in society,” Summer explained.

Through her pencil or paintbrush, perhaps she will create even more award-winning pieces in her future.

“When other parts of school are really stressing me out, I can sit down in art class and let it all out and put it in an art piece,”

As for her future, she is not quite sure where she wants to go to college yet but hopes to play soccer and major in graphic design.

Summer will be in Montgomery Thursday for the State Superintendent’s Visual Arts Exhibit.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Campbellton Hwy - Taylor Road intersection will be replaced with a roundabout.
Busy Dothan intersection to be closed for roundabout replacement
Gambling bill dies in Alabama Senate
The National Peanut Festival will have new safety measures this fall.
Spring Fling headed to NPF fairgrounds in April
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Geneva County EMA Director, Eric Johnson was interviewed for WTVY's Hurricane Sally relief...
Geneva County EMA Director fired

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 10, 2021
Flowers Hospital CEO Jeff Brannon discusses Pandemic impacts on News 4 Live at Lunch
Flowers Hospital CEO Jeff Brannon discusses Pandemic impacts on News 4 Live at Lunch
The shamecard for Alabama highlights the March 10, 2009 spree shooting of Michael McLendon. ...
Organization using Geneva 2009 mass shooting to advocate for gun reform
Construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of the year.
ACOM breaks ground on a new, larger simulation center