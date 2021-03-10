ECTC offering new program next fall

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Enterprise Career and Technology Center will be offering a new program in the fall.

They will partner with Enterprise State Community College and the Alabama Aviation College to have a mechatronics program.

The colleges want to expose high schoolers to automated manufacturing.

Two courses will be offered at ECTC and each course leads to mechatronics certifications.

“If they can map out a career pathway and see the benefits of earning these industry recognized credentials and then obtaining the associate degree how they can progress in their career field is very beneficial to them,” said Leigh Shiver, Director of Workforce Development and Adult Education with ESCC.

The program will start in the fall of 2021 with one class offered in the fall and one class in the spring.

