“Danny’s Law”, Senate bill could help law enforcement investigate drugged driving crashes

By DeAndria Turner, WAFF
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A bill in the state legislature could help law enforcement investigate drugged driving crashes.

It’s named “Danny’s Law,” in honor of an Alabama A&M student who died in a car crash.

There were special guests at the Alabama District Attorneys Association law enforcement prayer breakfast on Tuesday.

Danny and Susan Johnson lost their son Danny almost five years ago. Danny was a football player and a student at Alabama A&M University.

He was the passenger in a car that collided with a truck in Jackson County on March 24th, 2016.

His parents said the driver of that vehicle was impaired by drugs.

Senate Bill 258 is making its way through the state legislature in Danny’s honor.

It would make changes to Alabama’s traffic laws that could help investigators identify drugged drivers.

“This means for my family, would have meant, if this bill would have been in place, possibly we wouldn’t be standing here today. I’d have Danny, and Senate Bill 258 would probably never come into existence, I know not from my family,” said Danny Johnson.

If passed, the bill would allow for additional chemical tests to determine whether someone is driving under the influence.

It would also provide additional people who can withdraw blood for chemical testing.

Johnson said they hope this bill passes into a law so it can help the next person

“It would make me feel good that we might be able to help somebody else because Danny was a true lover of people and he was always wanting to help, and hopefully this might be able to help some other parents, some other family. Save them from crying. Save them from having to go down a road that they don’t want to go down,” said Johnson.

A prayer to help others, born from personal tragedy.

