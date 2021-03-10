Advertisement

Alabama Capitol, governor’s mansion reopen 1 year after pandemic

Alabama Governor's Mansion on S. Perry Street in Montgomery.
Alabama Governor's Mansion on S. Perry Street in Montgomery.(Source: Governor's Press Office File Photo)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a new sign that things are beginning to return to some sort of normalcy a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kay Ivey has announced the reopening of both the state Capitol and Governor’s Mansion to the public.

The reopenings are effective immediately, giving tourists access to two of Montgomery’s most visited buildings.

“As more Alabamians voluntarily get vaccinated and our COVID-19 numbers continue in an encouraging direction, it is only proper that our state capitol and governor’s mansion are once again open to the public,” Governor Ivey said. “I appreciate the people of Alabama being patient and abiding by the COVID-19 protocols, however, I’m excited to announce that we can safely welcome folks back for a visit.”

The Capitol is open for self-guided tours only, M-F 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Goat Hill Museum Store, located within the Alabama Capitol, is open M-F 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The governor’s mansion is open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only via Tours@mansion.alabama.gov or by calling 334-834-3022. Additional information on hours and scheduling a tour may be found on the governor’s website.

Individuals visiting all locations are required to observe the state’s current public health order, including the wearing of masks and adhering to social distancing guidelines.

