ACOM breaks ground on a new, larger simulation center

Construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of the year.
By Ashley Brown
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine is admitting more students each year and the college is expanding its resources to keep up with the growth.

This field is empty right now but, in a few months, a new center for ACOM students to master clinical skills will stand here.

ACOM staff, students, and city officials gathered Wednesday for the groundbreaking ceremony for the college’s new 10,000-foot simulation center.

What happens with medical simulation, they are having a medical encounter with a real patient that happens to be a mannequin. Students learn how to take care of patients, they learn about disease entity, they learn about medications, and then they come over to simulation and actually have a case where they get to put all of those skills together take a medical history do a physical exam,” says ACOM’s director of medical simulation center Dr. John Giannini.

These patients do not show mild symptoms. They give a look at what to expect in emergency rooms and ICU situations.

Students are then challenged to think on their feet to produce a diagnosis and plan and then discuss their findings with a seasoned doctor.

“It gives you an opportunity to kind of get out of the classroom get out of the textbooks and actually apply your knowledge. Medical students are quite smart in general and they work hard so it goes beyond memorizing and learning things it’s actually using it well and using it effectively,” says ACOM student Katlyn Cedos.

“There’s just no substitute for that. You can’t get that in a book,” says Giannini

Each ACOM student gets a simulated experience every week which is integrated with what they are learning in class.

It also helps prepare them for simulation competitions.

Competition cases are much more unknown much more dynamic… emergency room tech cases, surgery, trauma, so it gave it us a wealth and breadth of knowledge and it’s just been fantastic it will be incredibly beneficial on our rotation,” says ACOM student Chris Grant.

The building will encompass the existing center and add more than 7,000 square feet to the space, eight simulation bays, and more skills lab and study space.

Construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of the year.

A freshmen ACOM team won the Virtual Patient Challenge at the American Medical Student Association Convention over the weekend earning the school its third national simulation championship title.

