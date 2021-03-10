A year after the pandemic started, local tourism numbers are getting back to normal

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The COVID-19 pandemic started around this time one year ago. And along with it came shutdowns, right before what is usually the busy tourist season.

“It was a very difficult spring last year,” PCB Tourist Development Council President Dan Rowe said.

The Tourist Development Council reports March 2020 business was down 50% but it did pick up as people facing lockdowns in other areas started driving to the Beach.

”Through the summer and through the fall we have done very, very well and we think that is going to continue this year,” Rowe said.

One year after the pandemic began, and over two years after Hurricane Michael, business continues to improve.

“We are now looking at as we would normally look as we go in the spring and summer if you can take the pandemic out. If you can take Hurricane Michael out, we are really getting back to normal which is a wonderful thing,” Rowe said.

Robin and Linda Baxter from Pennsylvania are among many vacationers visiting Panama City Beach for the first time.

“I always had family that vacationed here 20 or 30 years ago and they loved it, but this is my first time. Oh my gosh I don’t want to leave,” Linda Baxter said.

TDC leaders say they expect the upward trends to continue as they attract a mix of loyal vacationers and first time visitors, all if them ready to hit the beach after a long pandemic year.

“Our future is very bright. I mean this is the place that everyone else wishes they were because looking forward we are in a good spot. We will continue to perform very well because everything is in place,” Rowe said.

