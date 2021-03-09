Advertisement

Warmer Weather Is Moving In

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Daily highs and lows are on the rise, a trend that will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Look for some passing cloudiness at times, but we’ll see plenty of sunshine overall. Highs will touch 80° on Friday, with lower 80s for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 42°.  Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, passing high clouds. High near 75°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 48°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 77° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy.  Low: 51° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 81° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 55° High: 82° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 79° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 74° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Geneva County EMA Director, Eric Johnson was interviewed for WTVY's Hurricane Sally relief...
Geneva County EMA Director fired
Police lights
Panama City man charged with drug trafficking, attempting to elude police in Henry County
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish announces results of crime crackdown on September 21, 2020.
Steve Parrish named DCS School Safety Officer
Alabama Sen. Del Marsh denied the claims in the suit in a phone interview Monday.
Lawsuit filed against Alabama Sen. Del Marsh over gambling bill
CVS Pharmacy
CVS expands list of Alabama locations offering COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Third generation cattle and hay farmer Stacey Nestor learned long ago farming is never a smooth...
Alabama farmers endure tough year, now prepare for drought
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-09
Another Nice Day Ahead
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-09
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-09
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 8, 2021