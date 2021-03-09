Warmer Weather Is Moving In

SYNOPSIS – Daily highs and lows are on the rise, a trend that will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Look for some passing cloudiness at times, but we’ll see plenty of sunshine overall. Highs will touch 80° on Friday, with lower 80s for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 42°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, passing high clouds. High near 75°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 48°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 77° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 81° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 55° High: 82° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 79° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 74° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

