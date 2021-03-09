Advertisement

Twenty teams to compete in Dothan Diamond Classic

By Justin McNelley
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Get ready to go out to the ballpark in April as the second Dothan Diamond Classic will be taking place.

20 of the best softball teams in the area will compete over five days to take home the Dothan Diamond Classic trophy.

Tournament officials held a drawing on Monday morning to separate the 20 teams into four different pools and their pool positions.

Pool A: Rehobeth, Slocomb, Dale County, Ariton, Dothan

Pool B: Enterprise, Houston County, Geneva, Ashford, Providence Christian

Pool C: Brantley, Wicksburg, Pike Road, Headland, Northside Methodist

Pool D: Geneva County, Carroll, Cottonwood, G.W. Long, Houston Academy

Pool play will begin on April 13th with bracket play starting on the 16th.

The tournament will be held at two separate locations, James Oates Park and the Westgate Softball Complex. All bracket games will be played at Westgate.

Admission to the tournament is $6 a day or you can purchase a week pass for $20. The money raised will be given back to the participating schools based on the number of games played in the single-elimination bracket.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police lights
Panama City man charged with drug trafficking, attempting to elude police in Henry County
What doctors are learning about rare COVID syndrome affecting kids
Children in Alabama getting rare syndrome linked to COVID-19
U.S. Senators Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville
Both Alabama Senators Tuberville, Shelby vote against COVID relief bill
Individual school systems to decide if masks will be required in classroom
Will masks still be required inside Alabama schools after the health order is lifted?
Geneva County EMA Director, Eric Johnson was interviewed for WTVY's Hurricane Sally relief...
Geneva County EMA Director fired

Latest News

Twenty teams to compete in Dothan Diamond Classic
Twenty teams to compete in Dothan Diamond Classic
Troy wins Sun Belt Conference title
Troy Women’s Basketball claims Sun Belt Conference crown
File image
Lawmaker introduces ‘Fair Pay to Play’ bill
Former Alabama football player gives back
Former Alabama football player gives back