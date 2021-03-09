Twenty teams to compete in Dothan Diamond Classic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Get ready to go out to the ballpark in April as the second Dothan Diamond Classic will be taking place.

20 of the best softball teams in the area will compete over five days to take home the Dothan Diamond Classic trophy.

Tournament officials held a drawing on Monday morning to separate the 20 teams into four different pools and their pool positions.

Pool A: Rehobeth, Slocomb, Dale County, Ariton, Dothan

Pool B: Enterprise, Houston County, Geneva, Ashford, Providence Christian

Pool C: Brantley, Wicksburg, Pike Road, Headland, Northside Methodist

Pool D: Geneva County, Carroll, Cottonwood, G.W. Long, Houston Academy

Pool play will begin on April 13th with bracket play starting on the 16th.

The tournament will be held at two separate locations, James Oates Park and the Westgate Softball Complex. All bracket games will be played at Westgate.

Admission to the tournament is $6 a day or you can purchase a week pass for $20. The money raised will be given back to the participating schools based on the number of games played in the single-elimination bracket.

