Troy Animal Rescue Project facing tough challenges during pandemic

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been a tough year for the Troy Animal Rescue Project. The pandemic forced many of their fundraisers to be cancelled.

“It’s been really hard,” volunteer Lynn Hughes said.

Hughes helps organize many of the fundraisers, with money raised going to help animals in need.

“We don’t discriminate against any breed, age, medical need we take the animal in if we have room. If we don’t have room, we try to find a foster,” Hughes said.

After the pandemic shut many of those fundraisers down, TARP was left to rely on online fundraisers and many of their supporters to help fund projects. The rescue is currently building a new sheltered home for their dog kennels.

“We had someone contact us about donating the kit and the labor to get the barn put up, if we could just raise the money for the concrete pad to go under here and the lumber,” Hughes said.

Butt even donors are suffering during the pandemic.

“Eventually the guy that contacted us backed out. It was just a hard time for everybody,” Hughes said.

TARP is left with thousands of dollars needed to finish up the shelter. Organizers also have other plans to help improve the grounds.

“We’re this far and we need raise about $6,000 to finish the concrete and the drainage system for it,” Hughes said. “We want to put in some fans, and some misters, we want to wire it maybe to have some type of safe heaters for the dogs in the winter eventually get all steel kennels to go in here.”

Many of those projects will go a long way in helping continue TARP’s mission of helping animals.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so here through their Facebook page or drop it off at their location. Their address is 34 County Road 2266 Brundidge Al 36010.

