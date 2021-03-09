Trials of pill to help fight COVID-19 promising

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As vaccines continue to rollout against COVID-19, there is news Monday that could help those who have contracted the coronavirus so they can recover quicker.

Merck & Co. is teaming up with pharmaceutical company Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to test out a pill for those who get COVID-19. Early trial results released over the last few days showed promising results.

The drug - molnupiravir - has been used in the past for influenza.

“It is a potential ray of light because in early trials, this drug seems to stop short some of the infection of COVID-19, which is wonderful,” Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health said.

The test patients showed no severe symptoms. There were no health issues with the drug. Health leaders said this could be a major treatment for those get COVID, but it is not necessarily a protection against the contagious virus itself.

“If you have COVID-19. If you were infected with it, you could stop the symptoms. You might feel better a little more quickly. It might stop you from spreading it, but it won’t protect you in the future. That is the benefit of the vaccine,” Willeford said.

This is just part two of a three part trial. The head of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Don Williamson, still urges caution.

“This is a phase two trial. It only involved 200 people. But if large scale trials prove to be true, this truly is a gamechanger,” Dr. Williamson said.

Williamson pointed out taking the vaccine will still be necessary to prevent you from getting COVID and hopefully spreading it. The vaccines have almost 95% effectiveness. This pill could offer help to the folks who still end up getting COVID-19.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/08/trials-pill-help-fight-covid-promising/

