Toby Greene introduced as Northside Methodist football coach

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new man will be leading the charge for the Northside Methodist football team.

Toby Greene was named the Knights new head coach at the end of February and was officially introduced to the team and parents at the school Monday night.

Greene comes to NMA with tons of coaching experience, especially in the Wiregrass. Greene has made several stops in this area including Cottonwood, Florala, and most recently Headland where he was the Rams head coach last season leading them to a 2-8 record.

Greene takes over for Jason Hurst who resigned as head coach earlier this year. The Knights went 5-6 last season in their first year in the AHSAA.

