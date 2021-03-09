The search is over for the Dale County’s new EMA Director

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “It’s nice to be coming back to work,” Willie Worsham said as he was officially hired at the March 9th Dale County Commission meeting. After retiring twice, first from military service and then from civil service, Willie Worsham is headed back to the office.

“After about two months I decided to come back to work if I could find a job and this job opened up and I applied for it and was hired,” said Willie Worsham – Dale County EMA Director.

A committee made up of county employees spent time getting to know Worsham during the interview process. And even though his name may have been last alphabetically, he was the one that stood out.

“We’ve been making great progress ever since then we’re improving offices, we’re getting a lot accomplished, and I believe the ema office in Dale County is going to have a lot of integrity to it and people can go to it and get the response we need from this ema director,” said Steve Mckinnon – Dale County Commission Chairman

Worsham says at the top of his list of goals is being prepared.

“Either a national emergency a natural incident or a man-made we have to be ready being prepared means everything and how you respond to some kind of emergency and that’s what I want to do,” said Worsham.

Before being officially hired, Worsham was already at work.

“I look forward to continue to build a relationship one that even one that goes out beyond our borders to Fort Rucker, Houston County, Coffee County and all of the counties to the north of us,” said Worsham.

Connections that are crucial as the spring severe weather season begins. Worsham also told WTVY that he just looks forward to getting things done.

