Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady backs DeSantis’ student resiliency initiative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and recent Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, released a video showing his support for Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis’ new student resiliency program, and his new involvement it.

At the end of February, DeSantis announced the initiative, which emphasizes character development skills including volunteerism, teamwork and problem solving in Florida students. This partnership is supported by resiliency lessons and resources hosted on www.cpalms.org.

“Life’s always going to present us with incredible challenges,” Brady said in the video. “Putting in the work and continuing to do the right thing day after day will always pay off in the end.”

The First Lady Tweeted about the partnership Wednesday.

So proud to have support from @TomBrady for our new resiliency initiative. We all face challenges in life. With resiliency and hope you can persevere through anything. But don’t just take it from me, take it from one of the NFL’s Greatest of All Time ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/W1ulyOKph0 — Casey DeSantis (@FLCaseyDeSantis) March 3, 2021

Professional sports teams, organizations and athletes from across Florida are supporting this initiative.

In a press release, DeSantis said, “Given the lessons I’ve learned traveling the state, we are changing the message on mental health and reframing it to resiliency and hope,” the First Lady said in a statement after the event. “We want to empower our youth with the tools and the skillsets to be resilient by learning how to persevere through life’s challenges. We know no one is immune from adversity and hardship. It’s not whether you’ll have challenges in life but it’s about how you respond and persevere.”

The Gov. DeSantis added, “Our goal is to rethink and reframe the way we talk about mental wellbeing in schools by promoting topics such as critical thinking, problem solving, responsibility, volunteerism, mentorship, and physical activity,” he said in a statement. “By partnering with Florida sports teams and athletes, students will become more engaged and excited to learn about resiliency. Resilient athletes and Floridians overcome setbacks and serve as role models highlighting why these critical skills are important.”

In addition to Tom Brady, other athletes and coaches endorsing the initiative include David Beckham, Peyton Manning, Lou Holtz, Tony Dungy, Urban Meyer, Crystal Thomas, Ali Marpet, Bryant McFadden, Mark Richt, Twan Russell, Corey Simon, Tra Thomas, Jonathan Vilma, Jonathan Isaac, Charlie Ward, Tyler Johnson, Joey Logano, Brandon Lowe, and Chris Mueller.

You can watch Brady’s full video below.

