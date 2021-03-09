Steve Parrish named DCS School Safety Officer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Barely a week after he retired as Dothan’s police chief, Steve Parrish has another job. On Monday, he was appointed Dothan City Schools School Safety Officer.

“Children are our most important resource and I’m excited for this opportunity,” Parrish told WTVY.

In 2018, he developed a comprehensive school safety plan in response to campus violence including the Parkland High shooting in Florida. As a result, school protection officers were placed on Dothan campuses.

Parrish retired as police chief February 28 following a 36-year career with the department. He begins his new duties on April 1.

“I want to thank (DCS) Superintendent Dennis Coe and the school board for giving me this opportunity and will work hard to keep out children safe at school,” Parrish said.

The position is part time and Parrish will receive no benefits, Coe said.

