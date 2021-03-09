Spring Fling headed to NPF fairgrounds in April

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rides, food, and games are headed to the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds in April.

The Reithoffer’s Spring Fling will run from April 2nd to April 11th.

April 2-11 Spring Fling. Rides/Food/Games only by Reithoffer Shows at The Fairgrounds. Buy $25 ride armbands (in... Posted by National Peanut Festival on Monday, March 8, 2021

There will be an egg hunt on the first three days of the celebration.

Two thousand eggs with wrist bands, food, and gameplay prizes inside will be hidden on the midway.

Admission tickets are $5 each day and wristbands are $25 except on Saturdays and Sundays when they are $35.

Advance tickets good for use on any day can be purchased for $25 online or at Eagle Eye Outfitters.

