SEACT’s Wiregrass Drama Club wins at Alabama festival

(Press Release) -- Southeast Alabama Community Theatre’s youth competition ensemble brought home the big prize and multiple accolades from the Alabama Youth Theatre Experience festival, held Mar. 5-6 in Boaz, Ala.

In its second year at the festival, Wiregrass Drama Club won Best of Show and Best Lighting for its performance of Seussical, Jr. The judges also awarded Memphis Mortimer with Best Actor, and Chad Snell with a Judge’s Choice award. Several students were selected as All-Stars from the Seussical Jr. cast including Sarah Kanes for technical support on stage managing and sound, and Savannah Bloom and Jonathan Phillips for acting.

The AYTE event celebrates youth theatre with eight teams competing in productions that can include students in every technical position. All actors must be K-12th grade students. Tickets are on sale for Seussical Jr. performances scheduled in the Wiregrass Mar 30-31 at the Cultural Arts Center in Dothan, and Apr. 9 at the Graceville Civic Center in Graceville, Fla.

The competition ensemble auditioned for the team in September, and began vocal rehearsals in December. Students took an active role in building the concept of the story’s setting, costumes, and choreography. The production is directed by Jonathan Phillips, who plays Cat in the Hat. He is assisted by Memphis Mortimer, who plays Horton. The Sour Kangaroo is Sophia Strickland, who also provides vocal direction. Wickersham Brother Elaina Janes choreographed scenes for her ensemble. Victoria Kanes, who plays Mayzie LaBird, designed the costumes. Technical staff includes Sarah Kanes as Stage Manager and Sound Operator, Allison Peel on spotlight, and Peggy Crozier on Lighting. The remaining actors include Savannah Bloom, Trevor Bolling, Mary Ellis Brewer, Teagan Bryant, Naomi Jacobi, Maddie Matthews, Camille Murphree, Braelynn Napier, Addison Piggott, Tate Powell, Ethan Smith, Sydney Smith, Chad Snell, Olivia Thompson, Christina Williams, and Riley Wilson. The students are supported by SEACT staff, and drama club parents who have given generously in both time and talent.

Parent Neely Bryant says, “I’m so proud of the kids for their awesome win at AYTE. They won big, long before any awards were given out. They worked hard for months, had so much fun doing it, and loved all the friends they made. Having all their work and incredible talents recognized gave them a perfect ending to an already incredible weekend.”

Any area student is eligible to participate in Wiregrass Drama Club by enrolling in one of its year-round classes, or auditioning for an upcoming production.

Both information and registration are available at SEACT.com. Southeast Alabama Community Theatre (SEACT) has a mission to provide a continuing source of quality live entertainment and theatrical experiences on stage and behind the scenes for the Wiregrass area, and to introduce theatre to young people. The SEACT season is made possible by generous support from subscribers, and personal and corporate contributions.

To learn more about SEACT, call 334-794-0400, email seact@seact.com, or visit www.seact.com.