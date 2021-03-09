Organizations from Florida and Alabama have come together to build affordable housing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a unique opportunity for Jackson County.

“The partnership is as such Auburn University has designed four different homes, Chipola Habitat has serving as the developer of the homes and Chipola College Building Tech program providing skill based volunteers for the project,” said Carmen Smith – Executive Director for Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity.

Helping the state of Florida’s efforts to create better housing. At the same time helping those in the community that need it most.

“This affordable workforce housing and workforce development project is needed in our area especially in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael when we have in our rural community the issues of the lack of affordable housing as well as the lack of a skilled workforce to do the necessary rebuilding” said Smith.

The Chipola Street Development Affordable Housing Project is not only benefitting homeowners.

“And that’s a great bridge for the students to actually get hands on experience as supposed to a lab we have already ran into construction delays due to the weather their learning as far as scheduling with contractors and subcontractors,” said Scott Phelps – Construction Technology Instructor for Chipola College.

Students taking part are thankful for the opportunity.

“It’s great for experience because they’ve been doing it for a long time, and they’ve got a lot of experience and we are going to learn a little bit from each and every one of them,” said Ryan Wesner – Chipola College Student.

One homeowner has already been selected.

