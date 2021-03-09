National Peanut Festival recruiting high schoolers for junior fair board

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After postponing the National Peanut Festival last year, the board is preparing for this year’s celebration and 17 high schoolers have the chance to get a backstage look at the process.

The National Peanut Festival board is accepting applications for its junior fair board.

The festival is looking for rising high school juniors and seniors with at least a 3.0 grade point average.

Those selected will volunteer for at least forty hours serving as ambassadors responsible for promoting, supporting, and representing the National Peanut Festival.

The junior board was created six years ago to offer high schoolers a community service opportunity and let them see how everything from selling tickets to the demolition derby is run.

“Our hope is that by doing this experience they are going to learn a lot about how these things are going. Hopefully, move on in their adulthoods sometime and maybe come back and continue with the fair and maybe work their way to our board to keep the fair going or join a fair board where they are at and that fair going,” says National Peanut Festival junior fair board director Patrick Amason.

Applications are due on March 22nd. Click here to apply.

