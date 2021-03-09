Level Plains, ALDOT officials meet for roadway solutions

LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WTVY) --

Concerns over a stretch of highway in Level Plains has caught the attention of elected leaders there.

They sat down with the Alabama Department of Transportation to see what could be done to make the roadway safer.

One intersection in Level Plains has had eight deaths in the past year.

“When I first became mayor one of the problems, we had here in Level Plains was the accident situation at Coffee County 709 and US 84,” said Level Plains Mayor Ronny Thompson.

Level Plains is not the only local government concerned over the issue.

The intersection is where Enterprise city limits and Dale County meet and both groups have also weighed in on the issue.

“The department of transportation, Dale County Commission is working with us, Enterprise, Coffee County Commission they’re working, so everyone is working trying to get this problem fixed because we don’t want to see anybody else get hurt,” Thompson added.

With a major roadway like U.S. Highway 84, an accident, especially one that’s fatal leads to even more concern.

“When there is a fatality, AST comes out and they use a thing called a graph and usually it takes a couple hours to survey the whole thing so you’re looking at more chances of more accidents, delays and it’s just a whole conglomerate of people it effects,” said Level Plains Police Chief Johnny Summers.

The intersection of Coffee County Road 709 and highway 84 is not the only place Level Plains leaders are worried about.

The intersection of Dale County Road 445 and Joe Bruer Road has also been a concern.

“We are having as many wrecks there as we are at 709 just not as many deaths,” Thompson said.

At the end of the day, the city just wants to save lives.

“We want to try and reduce the injuries as well as deaths and so this is one step we’re taking to try and make it a better place and safer place for Level Plains,” Summers finished.

ALDOT has plans to force people to yield onto highway 84 instead of crossing it.

They will also put a counter up on county road 445 and Joe Bruer Road to decide their next move.

Level Plains is hoping changes to the intersection of county road 709 and highway 84 will be completed by August.

