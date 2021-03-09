Advertisement

Legal Talk Tuesday: Invasion of Privacy

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss violations and invasions of privacy.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss violations and invasions of privacy.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Geneva County EMA Director, Eric Johnson was interviewed for WTVY's Hurricane Sally relief...
Geneva County EMA Director fired
Police lights
Panama City man charged with drug trafficking, attempting to elude police in Henry County
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish announces results of crime crackdown on September 21, 2020.
Steve Parrish named DCS School Safety Officer
Alabama Sen. Del Marsh denied the claims in the suit in a phone interview Monday.
Lawsuit filed against Alabama Sen. Del Marsh over gambling bill
CVS Pharmacy
CVS expands list of Alabama locations offering COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-09
Another Nice Day Ahead
TroyFest Art and Craft Festival
WTVY News 4 at Six - TROYFEST VOD - clipped version
TARP
WTVY News 4 at Six - TARP VOD - clipped version
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish announces results of crime crackdown on September 21, 2020.
Steve Parrish named DCS School Safety Officer