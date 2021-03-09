Legal Talk Tuesday: Invasion of Privacy
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss violations and invasions of privacy.
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss violations and invasions of privacy.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.