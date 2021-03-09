Advertisement

Houston County added to gambling bill that would bring slots, other games

Center Stage Alabama has been added to five other sites that would benefit from the legislation
(WTVY News 4)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Crossing at Big Creek, also known as Center Stage Alabama, would get slot machines, sports wagering, and other gambling if a bill is approved by Alabama lawmakers.

The Houston County development has been added to five other sites that would benefit from the legislation pushed by State Senator Del Marsh (R-Anniston).

As of Tuesday afternoon, the bill is on the Senate floor and needs 21 of 35 votes to move the measure to the House where opposition will likely be stiffer.

Marsh’s bill would authorize Las Vegas style casinos at the state’s four dog tracks, a new Porch Creek Indian site in northeast Alabama in addition to the tribe’s three existing casinos, and The Crossing at Big Creek.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).

