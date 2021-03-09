Free Speech rally to be held at Coffee County Farm Center

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) --

A Wiregrass organization is set to host a free speech rally next month.

South Alabama Liberty is a local organization whose goal is to protect the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

The free speech rally will be at the Coffee County Farm Center.

They will have Barry Moore and Mo Brooks speaking at the event.

Two Alabama congressman who have had issues with being silenced on social media in the past few months.

“They both have a huge reach and they both have a large voice and they have experienced probably more than any one individual here in our community so they can come in and explain exactly what has happened to them and what will happen to all of us if we don’t take action,” said Clint Grantham, President of South Alabama Liberty.

The event will be at the Coffee County Farm Center on Saturday April 10th.

