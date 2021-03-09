Former Birmingham Black Baron looking for suitcase after Jefferson Co. tornado

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the last living Birmingham Black Barons players lost almost everything in the January 25 tornado that ripped through North Jefferson County.

But now he’s searching for a suitcase containing his Black Barons uniform, and original contract lost in the storm.

81-year-old Robert Vickers says he’s had the suitcase since he was 16 years old.

On January 25, 2021, he says he was woken up by rain coming into his house on the night of the storm. He thankfully made it out safely but he lost his home.

His family was able to help him recover some of his memorabilia, but he’s still searching for the suitcase. He says it’s about a 30″x18″ metal case that would fit in an overhead plane compartment.

Vickers said, “It means the world to me because it’s a personal uniform, and that suitcase was given to me back in 1958 when my family didn’t own a suitcase and I kept it up until 58, until the storm. Every time my phone rings I think it’s somebody calling, telling me they found it.”

Mr. Vickers played baseball at Rickwood Field for the Black Barons and is honored at the Negro League Baseball Museum.

If you have any information or believe you may have found the suitcase you can contact the Rotary Club at 205-540-5288.

