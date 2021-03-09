Advertisement

Forestry: 24 wildfires burning across Alabama

(Nick Nelson)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Wildfires have burned more than 2,300 acres of land across Alabama in recent days, forestry officials said Monday as firefighters battled two dozen blazes statewide.

Fire charred 560 acres in St. Clair County, and two 400-acre fires burned in Cullman and Cherokee counties, according to a statement by the Alabama Forestry Commission. Another fire burned 200 acres in Escambia County.

No significant rain is forecast for the rest of the week, so anyone burning debris or starting any outdoor fire needs to be careful, the agency said.

“Although no burn restrictions have been issued, the Forestry Commission encourages everyone to be very cautious until conditions improve,” State Forester Rick Oates said.

