Advertisement

East Ala. pastor, microbiologist discusses vaccination experience

Dr. Frederick James is one of more than 370,000 Alabamians who have received both doses of the...
Dr. Frederick James is one of more than 370,000 Alabamians who have received both doses of the vaccine.(Source: WTVM)
By Katie Kamin, WTVM
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - An East Alabama pastor and microbiologist, who’s been outspoken about his support of the COVID-19 vaccine, has received both doses himself and is bringing a message to the community about the experience.

Dr. Frederick James is one of more than 370,000 Alabamians who have received both doses of the vaccine.

“It’s really a relief,” he said. “It’s really a relief.”

James is the pastor of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Lanett, as well as a professor of microbiology at Southern Union State Community College. He has extensively studied viruses and has also been outspoken about his support of the vaccine since day one.

“I think I’m like everyone else,” James said. “I’m ready to return to normal or some sense of normal, and the best way to do that is through vaccinations.”

Now that he’s fully vaccinated, having received that second dose a week ago, he said he’s even more enthusiastic about the vaccine.

“The process of getting vaccinated was smoother than I even imagined,” he said. “It makes it easier for me to encourage others to get vaccinated.”

He said he still hears concerns about the vaccine among his congregation and the community, such as the speed of its development and other factors.

“Some people, of course, have the hesitation as it relates to the Tuskegee experiment, especially those of minorities,” James said. “African Americans have some hesitancy as it relates to any type of government medicine.”

James said he understands having some reservations.

“I don’t mind a wait-and-see approach, as long as it’s a wait-and-see approach and not a ‘never me’ approach,” he said.

James said he believes we have a responsibility to our community to get vaccinated, eventually, and hopes his experience and his background in faith and science will make others more comfortable receiving that shot.

“It’s an easy process, and I would say that it’s now time for us to arm up, roll up that sleeve and get vaccinated,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wtvm.com/2021/03/08/east-ala-pastor-microbiologist-discusses-vaccination-experience/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Geneva County EMA Director, Eric Johnson was interviewed for WTVY's Hurricane Sally relief...
Geneva County EMA Director fired
Police lights
Panama City man charged with drug trafficking, attempting to elude police in Henry County
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish announces results of crime crackdown on September 21, 2020.
Steve Parrish named DCS School Safety Officer
Alabama Sen. Del Marsh denied the claims in the suit in a phone interview Monday.
Lawsuit filed against Alabama Sen. Del Marsh over gambling bill
CVS Pharmacy
CVS expands list of Alabama locations offering COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Parents have concerns over the safety of in-person schooling.
Black families wary of sending children back to in-person school
After a year of being cooped up, many may be eager to seek solace in a spring break trip and...
Don’t travel for spring break, CDC says, fearing another surge
After a year of being cooped up, many may be eager to seek solace in a spring break trip and...
Don’t travel for spring break to avoid another surge, CDC says
Coronavirus Alabama Update
COVID-19 in Alabama: 478 new confirmed cases on Tuesday