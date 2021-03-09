Dothan City Schools see an increase in substitute rates

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

A big change is paying off for Dothan City Schools.

After increasing pay for substitute teachers in their school system just two months ago, DCS is seeing positive results.

Dr. Dennis Coe announced at the board meeting Monday night, they saw a sixteen percent increase since making the change.

Increased substitute rates are not the only thing DCS is offering to these crucial individuals, they’re also giving them the option to get vaccinated.

“Well we’re certainly glad, our sub rates fifty percent or fifty to sixty percent and now they’re up in the seventy percent range, seventy five, seventy seven percent range and I’m hoping that’s going to improve even more this month now that we’ve got things vaccinated. So that further enables us to keep doors open a little bit longer,” Dr. Dennis Coe, superintendent for Dothan City Schools said.

Dothan City schools says they will evaluate COVID numbers through the spring to see if the increased substitute rates will be an option going into the next school year.

