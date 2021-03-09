Advertisement

Dothan City Schools expects to receive third round of COVID relief funds

(WTVY News 4)
By Erin Wilson
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe says Dothan City Schools is slated to receive a 3rd round of COVID relief funds.

DCS received 11.2 million dollars during round 2.

Coe told the school board Monday night in his superintendent report they can expect double that in the 3rd round. The money will go towards after-school programs, purchasing technology, facility upgrades and permanent subs and staffing.

Another addition will be from Trane Technologies which will include installing HVAC and air filtration systems.

“Dilute the air with fresh outside air, we’re going to control humidity appropriately, keep it down because if it’s damp things grow that you really don’t want and were also going to filter and clean the air using technology. So filtration and then the UV lighting and the bipolarization are technologies that have been around for a long time and they’re very helpful in making an environment more healthy,” Tony King, account executive for Trane said.

Trane Technologies will be working at several Dothan City Schools including the former Cloverdale Elementary that will soon be home to the Carver School for Math Science and Technology.

